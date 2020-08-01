Carbery’s zero carbon plan is a very welcome one

SIR – It was with great interest (and also with great optimism) that I read The Southern Star article on the Carbery Group’s quest for a zero carbon farm here in West Cork.

This project aims to help develop new ways of working and improved knowledge for agriculture that will help the sector adapt to climate change, and also crucially recognises the vital and unique role played by our farming community as guardians of our environment.

This form of partnership between industries, government, communities, small businesses, and academic institutions is an excellent model that will help place West Cork as a leader in developing innovative, practical and sustainable solutions to climate change adaptation in agriculture.

It closely mirrors the approach taken by Green Skibbereen with regard to increasing the uptake of renewables and the retrofitting of properties to ensure that people, homes and businesses are also well prepared for the impact of climate change.

We recognise that achieving well supported and practical solutions will have a huge part to play in readying ourselves for the very significant challenges of climate change and really applaud Carbery Group for taking on a leadership role.

We, at Green Skibbereen, look forward to following the development of this very welcome initiative and to working with Carbery Group and others to create workable West Cork solutions for our land, our homes, our community and our businesses. Climate change presents us with real threats but also opportunities and working together across all parts of the community will place us in the strongest position to not only survive these threats but to thrive.

Jim O’Donnell,

Chair, Green Skibbereen,

Skibbereen.