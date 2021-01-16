Accepting vaccine for common good

SIR – I have to be honest, I have been very reluctant to receive the Covid-19 vaccine but this week I hope to accept it as I’m a frontline worker. I do so as a personal sacrifice despite my worries and I appreciate we all have worries.

I want to ensure that I don’t pass on the virus to people I love dearly and yes I appreciate that the H1N1 vaccine left people in Ireland with devastating side effects. I could never forgive myself if I passed the virus to anyone else, which thankfully (despite being on the frontline) I haven’t.

I also want to mention the people who have had jobs and businesses absolutely obliterated with the fear of never returning. My heart goes out to those and I support them in every way possible. So again I say, I am willing to put my faith into the hands of the ‘experts’ and accept the vaccine, but in saying that I want to respect people’s choice who decide not to take it.

Please do continue to inform yourself as much as possible as I implore you to do so and also be very careful about what you read that may sound negative towards the vaccine. We need our world back for the sake of physical health, mental health and, above all else, wellbeing and happiness.

My continued best wishes to you all and please act responsibly and stay safe out there.

Brendan Hayes,

Mental Health Nurse,

Bantry General Hospital.