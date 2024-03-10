A reminder Cancer Connect is at heart of community

EDITOR - I was asked to attend and speak (as a driver for Cancer Connect, with Helen O’Driscoll manager Cancer Connect) at the Irish Hospice Foundation Forum on end of life.

The topic was ‘dying and grieving well in the community’ and was held at the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland at the end of last month.

Paula O’Reilly chief executive of the Irish Hospice Foundation welcomed the speakers.

Award-winning writer Dr Orla Tinsley opened the conference and speakers included palliative medicine consultant Dr Libby Sallnow, who lead-authored a report on the value of death.

The afternoon panel discussion comprised IHF facilitator Orla Keegan with Julie Ling, Ger Deering, Guy Peryer, and Eric Clarke.

It was heart-warming that some of the panel referred to the work that Cancer Connect are providing within the community in Cork for cancer patients.

James Murphy, Clonakilty.