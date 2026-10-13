O’Sullivan chairs EU Council environment meeting for Ireland’s presidency

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan, who chaired Monday’s EU Environment Council Meeting in Luxembourg, said the EU remains strongly committed to achieving positive outcomes for biodiversity at COP17.

The EU will call for an acceleration of global action to restore biodiversity ahead of the 2026 United Nations biodiversity conference (COP17) later this month.

“There can be no lowering of the ambition that was agreed under the global biodiversity framework,” said Minister O’Sullivan.

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“We will call for the acceleration of global action and a renewed focus to mainstream efforts across the economy and society.”

At Monday’s meeting Ministers approved conclusions setting out the EU’s negotiating position ahead of the 2026 United Nations biodiversity conference (COP17), which will take place from 19 to 30 October in Yerevan (Armenia).

The forthcoming conference of the parties – which takes place every two years – will mark the first global review of the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal global biodiversity framework and the fulfilment of its 23 targets aimed at halting biodiversity loss, including a pledge to protect at least 30% of areas on land and at sea by 2030.

At COP17, the EU will call for accelerated actions within and across all policies and sectors to meet these targets.