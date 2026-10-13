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GoFundMe page set up to bring Keith Twomey home

October 13th, 2026 12:20 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

GoFundMe page set up to bring Keith Twomey home Image
A GoFundMe page set up on Monday to bring Keith Twomey home from Greece following an accident, has so far raised over €38,000

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A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to help bring Keith Twomey from Ballineen home from Rhodes, following a road traffic accident on the island last month.

The 52-year-old suffered brain injuries and five fractures following the accident on September 11 and has remained in hospital almost four weeks later.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Keith's brother Graham yesterday and has so far raised over €44,000 as the people of West Cork and beyond contribute to the costs so that Keith can be brought home.

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The family felt this was the only option forward after pleading with both the Government and the HSE to help bring Keith home.

See https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-twomey-home-from-rhodes-for-urgent-medical-attention

 

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