Collins calls on Government to end pay dispute

INDEPENDENT Ireland Leader Michael Collins TD has expressed his support for public sector workers on picket lines across the country today, saying the Government must take responsibility for its failure to make meaningful progress on a new pay agreement before the dispute escalated into nationwide strike action.

“Today, I want to express my support for the thousands of public sector workers who have been left with little confidence that their concerns over pay are being taken seriously," he said.

"These are the people who keep our schools operating, our hospitals running, our local authorities delivering services and our public administration functioning. They deserve to be treated with respect and to receive fair pay that recognises their work, skills and responsibilities.

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“This strike did not come out of nowhere. The previous public service pay agreement expired at the end of June, and unions have been raising concerns about the need for a new deal and the impact of rising living costs. Yet we have arrived at a situation where more than 300,000 workers are taking industrial action, with enormous disruption for families, patients, students and communities across Ireland.

“The Government cannot simply express disappointment at the consequences of a strike when it has had an opportunity to work towards preventing it. The last-minute efforts to bring the parties into talks were clearly insufficient to avert today's action. Meaningful engagement should have been a priority months ago, not an emergency response on the eve of a national stoppage.

“Setting aside funding for a future pay agreement is not the same as reaching an agreement. Workers need clarity on the Government's approach to pay, a credible negotiating process and a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns. They cannot be expected to enter negotiations without confidence that the issues affecting their wages and household finances will be properly addressed.

“Independent Ireland recognises the difficulties today's strike is creating for the public, particularly those who depend on healthcare and other essential services. But the answer is not to dismiss workers' concerns or to blame those standing on picket lines. The way to minimise disruption is to resolve the dispute fairly and get services back to normal as quickly as possible.

“I am calling on the Taoiseach, the Minister for Public Expenditure and the Government to act decisively, engage constructively with the trade unions and put a realistic proposal on the table. Both sides must be prepared to engage seriously, but Government has a particular responsibility to show leadership and demonstrate that it is listening.

“Public services are only as strong as the people who deliver them. If we want to retain experienced staff, attract new workers and maintain the quality of services that communities rely on, we must value those workers properly.

“Independent Ireland stands with public sector workers in their call for fair pay and respect. Today's strike should be a wake-up call for Government. It must now move beyond expressions of regret and last-minute invitations, and deliver meaningful negotiations capable of securing a fair, sustainable settlement before this dispute causes further disruption.”