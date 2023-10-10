WINTER TIPS: Luxury in the living room

As winter approaches, having a cosy nest in which to relax in front of the TV or with a good book is a must for any home.
BY PAULA BURNS
AS the nights draw in, staying in is now the new going out. Because we spend more time at home during the winter, making our living space as cosy and inviting as possible is a must. This season’s trend for luxurious living creates the warm atmosphere we all crave by using sumptuous velvet fabrics for couches and curtains with soft lighting for a space that will leaving you feeling snug, and slightly smug too.
Flooring
Wooden flooring remains a firm favourite for the living areas of our homes. When it comes to choosing a colour palette, don’t be afraid of the dark. Moody tones of rich walnut, mahogany and solid oak are bringing a sense of grandeur back to the home. These darker hues work in spaces of all sizes from small snugs to Georgian living rooms. Embracing the dark side will instantly transform the room, creating a dramatic, luxurious space that you won’t want to leave all winter long. Alongside the darker tones, classic flooring patterns lean into the luxurious trend. Styles such as herringbone and parquet work in harmony with the rich tones. Originating in 16th century Versailles, parquet is the epitome of opulence and timeless style.
Lighting
Lighting is one of the most important features in creating a covetable living space. Choosing the perfect lighting gives you the power to control the ambience and mood of the room. Make a statement with the ‘big light’ or as the experts call it – the ceiling light. While we will never ruin the mood by putting the big light on, it is a very important feature of the room, so let it shine. Depending on your style and space anything bold from contemporary shapes to classic chandeliers will work. Floor lamps are currently having a moment. The standalone pieces are a clever way to introduce mood lighting to a space. In keeping with the feeling of decadence, bring the lavish lampshade back to life. Match a gold stand with moody florals and black tassels or bring a pop of colour to the room with a bold shade.
Furnishings
Creating a cosy space is a tactile affair. On rainy winter days you want to sink into a couch that feels like a warm embrace.
Ditch the cold leather furnishings for smooth velvet. Its luscious and rich texture works well with dark flooring and ambient lighting. Continue the moody vibe with deep hues, from forest greens to terracotta browns or ocean deep navy. Staying with the soft approach look to couches with curves, that have a rounder finish and deeper seats.
Once you have decided on a colour scheme for the couch you can mix and match different tones with extra comfy cushions. These are an easy way to introduce a pop of colour to a darker space without losing that cosy feeling. Think a mustard yellow matched with lush navy for an interesting colour combo.
If you’re a pet-loving household, velvet won’t be the smartest choice. Cotton is a great alternative that will give you the smooth feeling you desire while staying durable against those pesky hairs.
Fireplace
Nothing quite says cosy like a roaring open fire. Unfortunately not every house is privy to the luxury, especially new-builds. The only downfall of that A-rating is lack of a fireplace. As the beating heart of the room, we have grown accustomed to styling the living space around the fireplace.
If this is the conundrum you face there are alternatives that give both the aesthetic of having a fire, and the heat.
Wall-mounted electric fires give the effect of a real fire without the fuss. Easily installed, you can choose from an array of styles to suit the décor of the room, making the fire the centre of the room once again.
The seamless, clean lines of the electric fire suit newer houses, while traditional-style fireplaces work better with an open fire or woodburning stove.
If ornate details aren’t your vibe, create a rustic, homely feel with an oversized oak beam as a mantelpiece.
TV vs Projectors
Despite our penchant for off-the-scale, big TVs, we’re not that enamoured with the impact they have on the style of a room. Now that many of us have them mounted on the wall the hidden TV is very much on-trend.
Brands have taken note, giving the option of different frame styles for the TV, to make it look like a piece of art when off. With different screen saver styles including a mirror, the TV can hide in plain sight.
Thanks to improved technology, projectors are having a revival. A projector is the flexible option, allowing you to stream your favourite series in any room of the house. All you need is an empty wall and you’re good to go.
This article originally appeared in The Southern Star's Autumn Home and Garden supplement. Subscribers can read the full supplement via our ePaper.