WINTER TIPS: Luxury in the living room

Furnishings

Creating a cosy space is a tactile affair. On rainy winter days you want to sink into a couch that feels like a warm embrace.

Ditch the cold leather furnishings for smooth velvet. Its luscious and rich texture works well with dark flooring and ambient lighting. Continue the moody vibe with deep hues, from forest greens to terracotta browns or ocean deep navy. Staying with the soft approach look to couches with curves, that have a rounder finish and deeper seats.

Once you have decided on a colour scheme for the couch you can mix and match different tones with extra comfy cushions. These are an easy way to introduce a pop of colour to a darker space without losing that cosy feeling. Think a mustard yellow matched with lush navy for an interesting colour combo.

If you’re a pet-loving household, velvet won’t be the smartest choice. Cotton is a great alternative that will give you the smooth feeling you desire while staying durable against those pesky hairs.

Fireplace

Nothing quite says cosy like a roaring open fire. Unfortunately not every house is privy to the luxury, especially new-builds. The only downfall of that A-rating is lack of a fireplace. As the beating heart of the room, we have grown accustomed to styling the living space around the fireplace.

If this is the conundrum you face there are alternatives that give both the aesthetic of having a fire, and the heat.

Wall-mounted electric fires give the effect of a real fire without the fuss. Easily installed, you can choose from an array of styles to suit the décor of the room, making the fire the centre of the room once again.

The seamless, clean lines of the electric fire suit newer houses, while traditional-style fireplaces work better with an open fire or woodburning stove.

If ornate details aren’t your vibe, create a rustic, homely feel with an oversized oak beam as a mantelpiece.

TV vs Projectors

Despite our penchant for off-the-scale, big TVs, we’re not that enamoured with the impact they have on the style of a room. Now that many of us have them mounted on the wall the hidden TV is very much on-trend.

Brands have taken note, giving the option of different frame styles for the TV, to make it look like a piece of art when off. With different screen saver styles including a mirror, the TV can hide in plain sight.

Thanks to improved technology, projectors are having a revival. A projector is the flexible option, allowing you to stream your favourite series in any room of the house. All you need is an empty wall and you’re good to go.