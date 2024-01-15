BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

THIS week’s picture was taken in the late 1950s, and captures a group at Rosscarbery Convent. Most of the class has been identified.

Back: Nellie Santry, Kitty Harte, Mary O’Mahony, Breda O’Driscoll, Nellie May Collins, Maureen Hayes.

Middle: Kitty Shanahan, Mary Joe Keohane, Patsy Hennessy, Patricia O’Regan, (first name missing) Hughes, Margaret Hennessy and Winnie Kingston.

Front: Annie Collins, Maura McCarthy, Alice Knobbs, Nan O’Sullivan, Philomena McCarthy, Susie Kingston, Eileen Murray, Margaret Collins.

Meanwhile, reader Geraldine O’Brien Bevan has emailed to say that our recent photo of the Leap v Myross Wood football match ‘was fantastic to see’. She added: ‘My dad James (Jim) O’Brien RIP and formerly of Ballyvireen is the man standing in the back row, last man on the right.’

