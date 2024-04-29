BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

History

1971: This week's photograph was sent in by reader Willie Keohane, and shows the Inniscarra soccer team which played Skibbereen. It appeared on the Southern Star in the edition of October 9th 1971, and Willie is in the back row. Inniscarra went down 3-0 to Skibbereen that day. Willie still has a copy of the edition. The players are: J Murphy, J Moynihan, W Keohane, R Walsh, P O'Donovan, J Keohane, B Gaffney, C Callaghan, J Dwyer, P Lee, T Maher, P O'Mahony, and S Fitton.

