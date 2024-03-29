Injured hillwalker in Schull airlifted to hospital

A hillwalker who sustained an injury at the Colla Ring, near Schull, was airlifted to hospital this afternoon.

The alarm was raised before lunch and the local Coast Guard volunteers responded swiftly to the emergency situation.

The Coast Guard volunteers brought the casualty to a green field site, opposite Colla Pier. And, after a brief assessment, and further on-site medical treatment by members of the National Ambulance Service, the National Ambulance helicopter took off with the casualty at about 2.30pm.