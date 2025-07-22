Creating an unforgettable culinary experience in West Cork & Kenmare

The West Cork and Kenmare region is brimming with culinary heritage and bold aspirations.

Stretching from Kinsale to Kenmare, this vibrant destination encompasses picturesque peninsulas, islands, Gaeltachts, and a rich hinterland, all contributing to its unique gastronomic identity.

For generations, its farmers and fishers, along with its food and drink artisans, have shaped a culture rooted in tradition, creativity, and a deep respect for the land and sea.

West Cork has quietly become a powerhouse of Irish gastronomy.

In October 2023, Fáilte Ireland launched the West Cork and Kenmare Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) – a five-year initiative to position the region as Ireland’s coastal tourism and outdoor activity destination, as well as a leading destination for food and drink tourism, both in Ireland and internationally.

At the heart of this plan is a clear vision: to establish West Cork and Kenmare as the ‘gastronomic capital’ of Ireland.

Over the past year, the West Cork and Kenmare DEDP Implementation Group have been developing a Food and Drink Action Plan that celebrates the region’s unique food culture and brings this ambition to life.

The food story of West Cork is that of our artisan food and drink producers.

Their contribution, past and present, to West Cork’s reputation as a vibrant and innovative epicentre of Irish gastronomy respects traditional Irish food and food culture with an openness to new ideas.

More than 60% of Ireland’s artisan and speciality food and drink producers are found in West Cork and Kenmare, it has the largest dairy sector in Ireland and is where the contemporary Farmers’ Market movement began.

Organically, West Cork has developed a gastronomic ecosystem by being a place where growers and makers of world-class foods and drinks can and do flourish.

Ireland is a food island, but such concentration and variety of producers exists only here in this region, making it a unique destination for food tourism with extraordinary potential for opportunity.

Our chefs, cooks and restaurateurs play a vital role in connecting incredible ingredients made by our artisan producers with consumers, and in doing so tell the story of the region’s gastronomy through the creation of dishes and menus that celebrate the heritage, tradition and culture of West Cork and Kenmare as Ireland’s premier food destination.

West Cork and Kenmare have a multitude of producers who already offer food tourism experiences, and it is our mission to put these on the map for visitors from both home and abroad.

Food producers have a pivotal role in food tourism.

Visitors love meeting the makers, seeing where food is made and enjoying demonstrations or hands-on workshops as well as tasting craft foods and drinks all of which make for authentic, memorable experiences.

How to be part of the West Cork and Kenmare food story

Food tourists are drawn to experiences that are authentic and of the place.

Finding creative ways for visitors to engage with our food and drink culture allows for moments of connection that elevate experiences.

They may be conventional (a food tour) or unconventional (a sunset picnic cycle).

Simple actions connect the dots from farm to fork. The West Cork and Kenmare DEDP’s vision is to create an ecosystem focusing primarily on local produce which in turn causes a ripple effect connecting tourism attractions, activities, hospitality and accommodation providers, and so amplifying the depth and breadth of West Cork’s food story.

Placing a Cork brand of tea or coffee in guestrooms, West Cork made drinks highlighted on bar menus, local bread at breakfast, an all-West Cork dish – these are all easy ways to emphasise West Cork’s food story for visitors.

Don’t forget that while you know the food provenance of your menu the visitor does not, and they appreciate knowing when local suppliers are used.

It differentiates and makes a dining experience memorable if you can list your suppliers on your menu.

Accommodation providers and their teams will often be the first meaningful contact a visitor will have when they arrive in the area.

Informing guests that they have arrived in Ireland’s Premier Food Destination sets the scene before they have consumed a sip or bite.

Be prepared with good reliable information about best places to eat, drink, have a coffee, and know what the best food tourism experiences are in your locality.

For example, a list of recommended restaurants can be bolstered by highlighting ‘staff favourites’ which will resonate with visitors looking to ‘eat like a local.’

How to get involved

There are fantastic opportunities to promote your business and connect with a wider audience.

Whether you run a cosy café, a bustling restaurant, or a farm offering tours, or you want the visitor to meet the maker, we want to hear from you.

Your participation will not only benefit your business but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the food and drink tourism sector in West Cork and Kenmare.

To be part of this exciting initiative, please send us your business details, including any unique experiences you offer, and whether you welcome visitors.

Together, we can create a vibrant and thriving food and drink scene that will attract and delight visitors from near and far.

For further information or to become involved please send your details to: [email protected]

– Des O’Dowd and Neil Lucey, Co-Chairs of West Cork and Kenmare Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP)