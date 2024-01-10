New code of practice launched for use of equine antimicrobials

A NEW code of practice for use of antimicrobials in horses has been launched by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The new advice comes amid a ‘global threat’ from antimicrobial resistance, the minister said. Antimicrobials are a group of medicines which include antibiotics, antifungals, and antivirals.

This is the eighth code of good practice on responsible use of antimicrobials developed specifically by, and for, Irish animal health sector stakeholders.

‘This best practice code highlights the importance of the responsible use of antimicrobials, such as antibiotics, in order to safeguard their efficacy as much and for as long as possible, for both our human and veterinary patients alike. Importantly, the code also provides practical, concise advice to support the responsible use of antimicrobials by horse owners and keepers.’

This code is also part of Ireland’s National Action Plan to address the One Health challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

‘Antimicrobial resistance is a global threat – a threat to our health, our animals’ health, our shared environment, and ultimately our agri-industry,’ said Minister McConalogue.

‘Not only do we need to ensure the responsible use of antimicrobials, all animal owners need to do what they can to promote their animal’s health and reduce the risk of disease.’

The code also highlights the important stewardship role that equine veterinary practitioners play in reducing the use of antimicrobials.