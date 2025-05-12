Southern Star Ltd. logo
Aindrias Moynihan appointed agri chair

May 12th, 2025 12:00 PM

Aindrias Moynihan, TD.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced details of the Oireachtas committee membership for the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, in which Macroom’s Aindrias Moynihan, TD for Cork North West has been named as chair of the committee for agriculture and food, in addition to having positions on the committees for finance, public expenditure, public service reform and digitisation, and taoiseach.

Deputy Moynihan served as a local councillor since 2003 before being elected to the Dáil in 2016.

He is married with four children, is a native Irish speaker and comes from a family with a long history of public service.

