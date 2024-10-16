Southern Star Ltd. logo
Farming & Fisheries

Minister hails exemplary standard at NDC awards

October 16th, 2024 8:30 AM

Minister hails exemplary standard at NDC awards Image

Share this article

THREE West Cork families were honoured as finalists in the recent 2024 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The programme, run by Ornua and the National Dairy Council, saw 11 farming families from six counties and 11 dairy co-operatives, recognised for excellence in milk production and sustainable dairying.

They were honoured at a special ceremony hosted at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny. They included Brian Falvey, Innishannon, Co. Cork, supplying Bandon Co-op, Eoin Hayes, Kinsale, Co. Cork, supplying Barryroe Co-op, and Oliver and Sheila Lynch, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, supplying Drinagh Co-op. 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, said they had reached ‘exemplary standards’.

‘The reputation of our Irish dairy industry both at home and abroad relies on the excellent quality standards epitomised by the farm families here,’ said Minister McConalogue. 

‘This high standing is only made possible through suppliers who are willing to be leaders in the drive to produce the best quality milk in a sustainable way.’

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended