Lombard: Fodder scheme a ‘solid first step’ for farmers

THE new fodder scheme is good news for farmers, but there are more immediate things that can and should be done to relieve the burden on the farming community right now, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced on Tuesday the introduction of a Fodder Transport Support Measure to provide additional assistance to livestock farmers most severely affected by the prolonged exceptional weather conditions.

A financial contribution is being provided to offset transport costs of Hay, Fodder Beet, Straw and silage for feeding, where this involves a distance of more than 75 km. Farmers will be eligible to receive a financial contribution towards offsetting the costs of transport of fodder. Financial assistance under the Fodder Transport Support Measure is payable in accordance with Commission Regulation (EU) No 1408/2013 on de minimis aid in the agricultural production sector..

Fine Gael party spokesperson on Agriculture Senator Tim Lombard said the scheme is ‘a solid first step in offering practical support to the farming community at a very tough time’.

‘There are other immediate things that can also be done to relieve the burden on the farming community right now. This must be the start of a process in supporting the farming community.

‘Small measures; like pushing out the looming April 19th closing date for derogation applications and dairy banding submissions, extending timelines for Bord Bia inspections and deadlines for BISS applications would all help to take some of the pressure off the farming community at this time. We also need some flexibility around regulations and paperwork to further support farmers.’

Teagasc has also set up a Fodder Register to help connect farmers who have fodder available with those farmers that require it. A fodder register will be set up in each Teagasc region, where farmers can contact the local Teagasc Advisory office to register as having feed available, or to enquire if there are farmers on the register from whom they might source feed.

Teagasc has also set up two helpline numbers to provide advice to farmers on how to manage their farms through this difficult weather period. The Helplines will be open initially up to Saturday April 20th, Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 9pm.

A voicemail can be left outside of these hours to request a call back. The Teagasc National Crops Helpline is 059 918 3533. The Teagasc National Grassland Helpline is 059 918 3155 .

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee held an online meeting this week and chairman Mike Magan said: ‘We have to make sure we have fodder in yards for people who need it over the next 10 days.’