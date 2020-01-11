Large turnout at Macroom ploughing

MACROOM Ploughing Association held their annual ploughing match on Sunday last, January 5th, at Crookstown on the lands of Nelius Cronin, by his kind permission.

This was the first match of the Cork West season and had a large turnout of 50 competitors. It was a beautiful site, all in one large field, and the beautiful loam soil ploughed up practically stone-free.

However, the weather did not fall kindly for them, the heavy drizzle rain which wasn’t forecast until evening came much earlier then expected, making things well damp for spectators and competitors alike.

There were many fine banks of ploughing done which kept the judges – Martin Keogh and Mick Roche of Wexford and Waterford men James Prendergast and Maurice Walsh busy for the afternoon.

Results

Senior Tractor - 1st Kieran Coakley, 2nd John Murphy, 3rd John A O’Donovan, 4th Jackie O’Driscoll.

Intermedaite: 1st Stanley Deane.

Under 28: 1st Gerard Kirby, joint 2nd Jamie Hayes and Aidan O’Donovan and Niall O’Driscoll.

Under 21: 1st James O’Sullivan, 2nd Ian O’Farrell, 3rd Noel Nyhan, 4th James Jennnings.

Ladies: 1st Ellen Nyhan, 2nd Rachel O’Driscoll.

2 Furrow Reversible Senior: 1st Liam O’Driscoll, 2nd Michael Wycherley.

2 Furrow Reversible under 28: 1st Florence Wycherley, 2nd Conor O’Farrell, 3rd Daniel Tobin.

3 Furrow Reversible: 1st Tim Lawlor, 2nd Jerry Creedon, 3rd Patrick Buckley.

3 Furrow Standard: 1st Matt Coakley, 2nd John Keohane, 3rd Kevin O’Riordan, 4th James Downey.

Open Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Phelim Cotter, 2nd John O’Neill, 3rd Lesley Wolfe, 4th Denis Cummins, 5th Cian Ryan, 6th Michael Walsh, 7th Michael Coomey.

Confined Hydraulic Vintage: 1st Vincent Bennett, 2nd Sean McCarthy, 3rd Ite Wisersema.

Single Furrow: 1st Gordon Jennings.

Horse: 1st JJ Delaney.

Trailer Vintage: 1st David Grattan, 2nd John Wolfe, 3rd Michael Bennett.

Macra: 1st David Walsh, 2nd Andrew O’Donovan, 3rd Denis Cooper.

Local 3 Furrow Standard: 1st Gerard Kelleher, 2nd Daniel F O’Riordan, 3rd Fintan Creedon.

Local 3 Furrow Reversible: 1st Alan Lynch, 2nd Gerard Coakley.

• Upcoming fixture: Bandon, Sunday next, January 12th.

