GOOD DEED: Bandon charity auction

July 22nd, 2021 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

At the mart in Bandon for the auction of a Hereford bullock in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support House were Sean Dennehy, mart manager with Hillary Sullivan (Cork ARC), Gerard Hurley, Inishannon, donator of the 755 kilo bullock that sold for €5,200 and purchaser Paudie Twomey, ABP Bandon.                  (Photo: O’Gorman Photography)

