Garda drive to keep rural homes safe

A RECENT National Community Engagement Day took place across the West Cork Garda Division taking in 54 IFA branch areas in over 40 different locations like Skibbereen and Macroom Marts with rural engagement being the key focus.

The aim of the day was to listen to the policing needs of communities in the division and was designed to achieve the collaborative objective of increased community engagement and community assurance.

Chief Supt of the West Cork Garda Division, Con Cadogan said it was a great day which he was proud to be part of.

‘The feedback we have received from the communities is highly positive and I must compliment our gardaí who got behind this engagement day and came in early to assist or swapped their rest days,’ said Chief Supt Cadogan.

‘We have a dedicated team of gardaí here in West Cork who are committed to delivering on our mission statement – keeping people safe.’

West Cork crime prevention officer, Sgt James O’Donovan, assisted by Sgt Amanda Flood from the National Crime Prevention Office, ensured that vital personal safety and crime prevention advice leaflets were also distributed to the public throughout the day.

They also spoke to members of the public about some of the more modern methods of crime prevention like installing CCTV and doorbell cameras and re-enforced locking systems. They also held demonstrations at both Skibbereen and Macroom Marts on the effectiveness of property marking.

‘The most important things for anyone who owns machinery, tools, materials and equipment is to keep them secure. If possible, put some type identity mark on them like your Eircode. You can do this by way of stamping, etching or stencilling. Then take a photo and email it back to yourself so you have it forever,’ said Sgt O’Donovan.