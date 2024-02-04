Farmers urged to be vigilant when spreading slurry

FARMERS in West Cork have been urged to take extra care dealing with slurry, following an accidental spillage recently.

Slurry spreading resumed in West Cork earlier this month, for organic fertilisers (including slurry) and farmyard manures.

A road was blocked briefly last week by a slurry spill, and there were reports of slurry spilling into the sea.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard said farmers need to take extra care when spreading.

‘Things happen on farms every day of the year, and sometimes they are unavoidable. But we’re under more environmental scrutiny than ever before. We can’t afford any slip-up,’ the FG senator said.

‘We have to be extra vigilant. We need to ensure that we continue to improve water quality in West Cork, so that we can maintain our derogation and indeed increase it when it comes up for discussion again.’