FARM CLASSICS: New Holland TM190 well respected, despite flaws

NEW Holland’s TM range of tractors requires little introduction – an instant hit, the TM is a well-respected frontline workhorse to this day. With the foundations laid by the 60 series, the TM offered greater refinement and higher levels of operator comfort with a production run from 2000-2007, featuring three facelifts of the range.

At the second facelift, New Holland added two high horsepower, long wheelbase models to complement the line-up which had previously peaked at 165hp.

The TM175 and TM190 joined the team in 2003. However, these two tractors continue to be a topic of love/hate as when they were good, they were very, very good, but when they were bad, they were, well….

The concept of the big TMs was perfect – high horsepower in a relatively compact package.

The TM190 inherited all the winning attributes of its smaller siblings, including Terraglide front axle suspension, Comfort Ride cab suspension, as well as the comfortable TM cab with its upmarket Grammer seat.

Further options included electric spools and SuperSteer front axle.

Even the engine and high end transmission option – PowerCommand – were carried over. The 7.5l Iveco/CNH engine fitted to the 6.7t TM190 is rated at 194hp, but thanks to New Holland’s electronic power management system fitted in the big TMs, power is boosted to a considerable 240hp under PTO load or in transport mode in 16th gear or above.

The PowerCommand fully powershift transmission provides 19F/6R with 50k speeds complete with auto-shifting and programmable functions, as well as power boost.

However, these Basildon-built tractors were plagued with reliability issues which has left them with a damaged reputation. Issues included electrical gremlins, rear differential and fuel pump failures.

On top of this, the oil cooler was inadequate, resulting in the overheating of the backend of the tractor which was detrimental to the longevity of the powershift transmission.

Keen to make amends, New Holland issued a number of dealer-covered recalls to make modifications – including an increased capacity oil cooler – and fitted the modifications to newer models. In 2005, the whole TM range received yellow decals, in part as a facelift but also to shake off the tainted reputation of the TM175 and TM190.

Later models are regarded as more reliable tractors, although earlier ‘white bonnet’ examples that have received modifications should prove as reliable.

Nonetheless, the tractor’s reputation is reflected in its resale values, offering potential buyers considerable horsepower for their euro. Share your big TM experiences with us on our Facebook page.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] gmail.com or see Instagram @ flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

New Holland TM190

Horsepower

194/240hp

Engine

7.5l Iveco/CNH

Years of manufacture

2003-2007