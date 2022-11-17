FARM CLASSICS: JCB FarmMaster 414S needs no introduction

With Peter O'Brien

TAKING a brief break from tractors, this week’s brand and mode name requires little introduction – the JCB FarmMaster.

For almost 40 years the articulated FarmMaster loading shovel has been a hugely popular choice of loader for Irish contractors and farmers alike, in particular for pushing up silage. While other manufacturers have adapted industrial loading shovels, FarmMaster was designed as a dedicated agri-spec loading shovel which has always been its trump card.

The FarmMaster range was initially released in 1983, with the cab the cab mounted on the first artic section along with the loader with models of various sizes released in the years that followed.

One of JCB’s unique selling points for the FarmMaster was the break from the traditional ‘Z’ type loader linkage to the four ram parallel linkage with offers the operator excellent visibility and bucket curling force.

In 1994, a new FarmMaster line-up was revealed with some major improvements. The range consisted of the 411, 412, 414 and 416.

High specification models-which were most popular – were donated with an S after the model number. Most noticeable was the redesigned cab which now sat on the rear artic section- reducing the need for the operator to think about its following rear end.

Routine checks, serving and filling of diesel are easily performed thanks to the vertical opening side and rear panels.

The 414S is powered by a six cyclinder turbo-charged Perkins engine producing 151hp. Tipping the scales at 8tons, the 414S uses a twin geared hydraulic pump with a standard output of 63l/min ramped up to 153l/min when demanded by conditions.

An automatic powershift 6F/3R torque converter transmission send the power to the wheels.

Both axles are fitted with limited slip differentials to ground the torque and enhance the grip when pushing loads.

The cab provides an impressive view thanks to the pillarless, three-part front windscreen. All driver info is digitally presented ahead of the main joystick on a display screen, providing a clear view out for the operator.

Out of direct vision, JCB cleverly mounted a large red warning light on the dash to alert the operator of any machine malfunctions.

For its era, a lot of thought was put into the FarmMaster’s servo loader joystick providing pinpoint accuracy and sensitivity with features a F/R rocker switch, a gear drop button from 2nd to 1st and a drive pause button. A return to dig button could also be specified.

With many still employed today, the JCB FarmMasters of the mid 90s will be fondly remembered for their ability to boss the silage clamp with power, control and speed.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

JCB FarmMaster 414S

Horsepower

151hp

Engine

1000-6T

Years of manufacture

1994-2000