Extra funding available to help sustainability for milk suppliers

AN additional €7.2m will be available to Carbery milk suppliers in 2025 after the recent launch of the next phase of the FutureProof bonus scheme.

The scheme, run by Carbery in partnership with Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops, rewards farmers for adopting sustainability measures and has paid €12.2m out across 2023 and 2024.

This year, Carbery are increasing the sustainability fund to a 1.25c per litre bonus – a 25% increase on 2023 – to farmer suppliers who meet five sustainability criteria under the initiative.

Those criteria include four which were emphasised at the 2022 launch – namely, economic breeing index, milk recording, protected urea use and water quality.

A fifth – soil fertility – has been included for 2025 with the aim of achieving optimal soil pH through lime application.

Over two years across FutureProof herds, use of protected urea and improved EBI alone have saved 5,501 metric tons of carbon dioxide – the equivalent to taking 1,196 cars off the road annually.

‘We are proud to see such strong participation in our FutureProof scheme, reflecting our farmers’ dedication to addressing the environmental challenges we all face,’ said Carbery chairperson Vincent O’Donovan.

‘The initiatives implemented through this scheme empower our suppliers to reduce emissions while enhancing productivity across West Cork.

Further information on the FutureProof scheme and details on how to avail of the bonus is available via carbery.com/futureproof.