Drennan confirmed as new ICMSA president

THE ICMSA has confirmed Denis Dennan as the new president of the association.

Mr Drennan is from Dunbell in Co. Kilkenny and has served as the association’s deputy president.

Eamon Carroll, from Templemore, in Co. Tipperary will be the next deputy president.

The pair will up their positions following the AGM of the National Council of ICMSA which takes place on Monday, December 18th.

Mr Drennan will replace Pat McCormack in the role of president.

Tipperary farmer McCormack was himself elected deputy president in December 2011, before he was elected as the association president December 2016, where he succeeded John Comer in the role.

The ICMSA has 14,000 members, with representation in every county in Ireland.