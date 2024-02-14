Clonakilty students up for the challenge

THE students from Clonakilty Agricultural College in Cork will be hoping for more success at this year’s Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day in Co Kilkenny on February 14th.

The event takes place at Kildalton Agricultural College with challenges based around leadership and teamwork.

Students from six colleges – Kildalton Agricultural College, Mountbellew Agricultural College in Co. Galway, Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan, Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary, Clonakilty Agricultural College, and Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry in Co. Limerick will take part.

Twelve students from each college will participate in various competitions such as Tug of War, Simulator challenge, Stockjudging, Fencing and Tractor Driving, to name a few.

The Farm Business and Technology Award sponsored by National Broadband Ireland, will return for a third year in a row. Last year this was won by Clonakilty students Joey Walsh, Daniel Kelleher, and Leah Lehane.

‘Challenge Day is a highlight of the academic year for all our learners and colleges. It’s great to see college teams working together, applying their knowledge and skills across a number of challenges and most importantly having fun,’ said Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said the organisation is ‘looking forward to an exceptional day in Kildalton Ag College and we would like to wish all the students the very best of luck.'