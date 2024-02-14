Farming & Fisheries

Clonakilty students up for the challenge

February 14th, 2024 11:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty students Joey Walsh, Daniel Kelleher, and Leah Lehane with their awards from Niall Beirne from NBI and Kathryn Snell from Macra at the 2023 colleges challenge.

Share this article

THE students from Clonakilty Agricultural College in Cork will be hoping for more success at this year’s Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day in Co Kilkenny on February 14th.

The event takes place at Kildalton Agricultural College with challenges based around leadership and teamwork.

Students from six colleges – Kildalton Agricultural College, Mountbellew Agricultural College in Co. Galway, Ballyhaise Agricultural College in Co. Cavan, Gurteen Agricultural College in Co. Tipperary, Clonakilty Agricultural College, and Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry in Co. Limerick will take part.

Twelve students from each college will participate in various competitions such as Tug of War, Simulator challenge, Stockjudging, Fencing and Tractor Driving, to name a few.

The Farm Business and Technology Award sponsored by National Broadband Ireland, will return for a third year in a row. Last year this was won by Clonakilty students Joey Walsh, Daniel Kelleher, and Leah Lehane.

‘Challenge Day is a highlight of the academic year for all our learners and colleges. It’s great to see college teams working together, applying their knowledge and skills across a number of challenges and most importantly having fun,’ said Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said the organisation is ‘looking forward to an exceptional day in Kildalton Ag College and we would like to wish all the students the very best of luck.'

-------

The Great West Cork Farming Survey is back

First run in 2018, and then again in 2020, The Southern Star’s Great West Cork Farming Survey is back for 2024. Not only does this provide a true insight into the current state of agriculture in West Cork, but it also gives a real sense of what the collective thinking is with regard to the future of the sector in the region.

It’s very simple. We are asking farmers, their families and anyone with an involvement in agriculture in West Cork to set aside just a few minutes to complete the online questionnaire, and the findings will be published in our ever-popular Farming supplement, free in The Southern Star on Thursday, March 28th next.

By filling out the survey, not only will you be in with a chance to have your say on the world of West Cork farming, you will also be in with a chance of winning a €100 voucher to spend as you wish in your local SuperValu.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Share this article

Recommended