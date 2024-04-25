Annual Timoleague ploughing success

TIMOLEAGUE ploughing association hosted their annual ploughing match on Sunday April 14th on the lands of Niall and Rosaline O’Donovan, Garrendruig, Kilbrittain.

This was the fifth ploughing match in 2024 in the Cork West region after a break of ten weeks since the last match due to the weather and ground conditions.

The competition started at 11am on what was a windy but mostly dry day, apart from a couple of light showers. The match was held on stubble ground and 28 competitors took part on the day with the ground in good condition.

Kieran Coakley from Clonakilty in the senior conventional class continued his unbroken run of wins this season in Timoleague adding to his wins in Macroom, Bandon, Kilbrittain and Kilmeen, as did Padraig Walsh from Clonakilty in the three furrow reversible class and Stanley Deane from Innishannon in the intermediate conventional class (Stanley Deane was joint first in Bandon). There was a good crowd of spectators supporting the event and everyone enjoyed the day at the ploughing match.

The top three results and their marks for the competitors in each class are as follows: senior conventional 1st Kieran Coakley 118, 2nd Jim Grace 108, 3rd Ger Kirby 102; intermediate conventional, 1st Stanley Deane 103, 2nd Jackie O’Driscoll 102; U28 conventional, 1st Noel Nyhan 101; U21 conventional, 1st Geoff Wycherley 104 and 2nd James Jennings 99; ladies conventional, 1st Katie Hayes 103 and 2nd Ellen Nyhan 96; Macra conventional, 1st Cian Harrington 85; standard three furrow, 1st Kevin O’Driscoll 91; senior reversible, 1st Ger Coakley 129, 2nd Liam O’Driscoll 124; U28 reversible, 1st Flor Wycherley 95, 2nd Conor O’Farrell 91; standard three furrow reversible, 1st Padraig Walsh 118, 2nd Ger Lawlor 88; hydraulic vintage, 1st John O’Neill 100, 2nd Denis Cummins 95, 3rd Mike Coomey 72; confined hydraulic, 1st Andy Mahon 87; trailed vintage, 1st John Wolfe 108 and single furrow vintage, 1st Gordon Jennings 98.