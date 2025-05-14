All systems go for Bandon Show

LOCAL Olympian and hammer-throwing hero Nicola Tuthill will have the honour of opening this year’s Bandon Show, which takes place at the showgrounds in Castle Bernard on Sunday May 18th.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s show in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon on Tuesday, chairperson Dermot O’Leary said there will be plenty for everyone at this year’s event.

‘The show is an expensive business to run and we very much appreciate our sponsors and especially the local businesses in the town who have always supported it,’ he said.

Bandon Athletic Club will be at this year’s show and will be organising races and games, while the Army Reserve will also be demonstrating and recruiting on the day.

Guest speaker, Eilis Mahon, ceo of Bandon Co-op, who recently made history by becoming the first female ceo of any farming co-op in Ireland, said Bandon Show is the ‘cornerstone of our agricultural calendar.’

‘It’s bringing together farmers, families, businesses and neighbours to celebrate everything that makes our rural life so rich.’ she said

She wished this year’s show every success and added that Bandon Co-op and Bandon Show have a long history of collaboration.

The organising committee also honoured the work of its outgoing chairperson, Anne Crowley, who held the post for 17 years, and presented her with a bronze plaque for her many years of service to the show.

John Coffey also gave a presentation of notes he found from meetings in the lead up to the 1950 Ploughing Championships held in Bandon, which are now made into booklets.