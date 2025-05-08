CARBERY MACRA: A busy few weeks, with more to come!

Carbery Macra members have had a busy few weeks! Ballinscarthy Macra recently enjoyed a brilliant social trip to Cape Clear, while Kilmeen Macra are gearing up for their big live music night featuring Stacey Breen and Kieran Cooke at The Village Inn, Enniskeane on May 23rd, 2025 – doors open at 8pm, and everyone is welcome.

Bantry Macra will host a table quiz in aid of West Cork Jesters this Friday, May 2nd at 8pm in The Ouvane Falls, Ballylickey – a fun night for a great cause.

The Carbery Club of the Year competition is coming up soon, and clubs are preparing to showcase their achievements.

Farm Skills practice and competition are also on the horizon, with new entries very welcome.

Keep an eye on Carbery Macra social media for updates.

Finally, come along for a great social night this Saturday, May 3rd in The Sibín, Rath, Baltimore with live music – all are welcome for what promises to be a brilliant night out.