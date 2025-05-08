Southern Star Ltd. logo
Farming & Fisheries

CARBERY MACRA: A busy few weeks, with more to come!

May 8th, 2025 12:15 PM

CARBERY MACRA: A busy few weeks, with more to come! Image
Carbery Macra met with the Certified Irish Angus Schools competition finalists, Ellen O’Neill, Niamh O’Sullivan, Lucy Kirby and Ciara O’Driscoll from Clonakilty.

Share this article

Carbery Macra members have had a busy few weeks! Ballinscarthy Macra recently enjoyed a brilliant social trip to Cape Clear, while Kilmeen Macra are gearing up for their big live music night featuring Stacey Breen and Kieran Cooke at The Village Inn, Enniskeane on May 23rd, 2025 – doors open at 8pm, and everyone is welcome.

Bantry Macra will host a table quiz in aid of West Cork Jesters this Friday, May 2nd at 8pm in The Ouvane Falls, Ballylickey – a fun night for a great cause.

The Carbery Club of the Year competition is coming up soon, and clubs are preparing to showcase their achievements.

Farm Skills practice and competition are also on the horizon, with new entries very welcome.

Keep an eye on Carbery Macra social media for updates.

Finally, come along for a great social night this Saturday, May 3rd in The Sibín, Rath, Baltimore with live music – all are welcome for what promises to be a brilliant night out.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended