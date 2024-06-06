Southern Star Ltd. logo
European Elections

Agri sector ‘must have voice in EP’

June 6th, 2024 8:10 AM

By Southern Star Team

Agri sector 'must have voice in EP'
Eddie Punch is an Independent Ireland candidate for the EP election taking place on June 7th.

IRELAND South EP election candidate Eddie Punch (Independent Ireland) has reiterated the importance of representing agricultural interests in Brussels.

Mr Punch was reacting to a poll by farming website Agriland which saw him poll highest.

‘We have five seats in this constituency and it’s vital that we elect five MEPs who are totally focused on Ireland’s vital national interests, people who understand that, outside of Dublin, agriculture is central to our national interest,’ the Independent Ireland candidate said.

‘We need elected representatives that we have to get the balance right between climate change, energy security and food security.’

Mr Punch added that regulation and ‘climate-shaming’ has damaged the well-being of many Irish farmers.

