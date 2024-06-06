Agri sector ‘must have voice in EP’

IRELAND South EP election candidate Eddie Punch (Independent Ireland) has reiterated the importance of representing agricultural interests in Brussels.

Mr Punch was reacting to a poll by farming website Agriland which saw him poll highest.

‘We have five seats in this constituency and it’s vital that we elect five MEPs who are totally focused on Ireland’s vital national interests, people who understand that, outside of Dublin, agriculture is central to our national interest,’ the Independent Ireland candidate said.

‘We need elected representatives that we have to get the balance right between climate change, energy security and food security.’

Mr Punch added that regulation and ‘climate-shaming’ has damaged the well-being of many Irish farmers.