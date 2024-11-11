Donnchadh Ó Seaghdha has added his name to the list for Cork South West

THE long-standing Sinn Féin activist from Dromadúin, Lough Hyne, Skibbereen joins party colleague Clare O'Callaghan on the ticket for the constituency.

Donnchadh has been a republican, community and Irish language activist all his adult life. He was a Sinn Féin town councillor in Skibbereen for 10 years until the councils were abolished in 2014.

Donnchadh also worked in the VEC and Gaelcholáiste education sector for several years and he currently does part-time cattle and sheep farming.

He says his wide-ranging political activism has involved ‘standing up for rural Ireland and in particular for areas such as Cork South West’.

His activism also extends to supporting and highlighting the terrible suffering and slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

Ó Seaghdha has been active in several cultural and sporting organisations such as Comhaltas, Conradh na Gaeilge, Ból Chumainn and the GAA and he is currently chair of the Kilmichael Commemoration Committee, at which the North’s now first minister Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill, gave the oration in 2022.

'Sinn Féin is the only party that has a credible chance of putting an alternative government together other than the present status quo of FF and FG so that we can address the many challenges facing us with housing, health, education, farming, fishing, small businesses and infrastructure,' he said.