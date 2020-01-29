Kerry hopeful has local links

KERRY native Pa Daly, who is running for Sinn Fein in Kerry, has strong links to West Cork. Pa’s father Pat Daly was a roads engineer with Cork County Council, based in the Skibbereen and Schull offices in the 70s and the family lived in Caheragh and Madore.

The family still has a holiday home near Caheragh and they spend a lot of time here, especially during the summer. Pa is a solicitor in Tralee where he has been a sitting councillor since 2012, first with the town council in Tralee, and since 2014 on Kerry County Council.

He is hoping to retain the seat for the party which is currently held by Martin Ferris, who is not seeking re-election. Cllr Daly was the only name put forward by the party in Kerry at a convention in October.