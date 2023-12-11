When silence is wrong move

FORMER Irish president Mary Robinson and the president of Cop28 Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber exchanged some sharp words over the science behind climate change in recent weeks.

The Sultan told our former president that there was no science saying that cutting out fossil fuels would achieve the slowdown in global temperatures that we need for a safe climate.

A few weeks ago our Taoiseach was taken to task for saying Israel’s attacks on Gaza looked more like ‘revenge’ than defence. He was back in the spotlight last week for saying little Emily Hand – the child taken by Hamas – had been ‘lost’ rather than ‘kidnapped’.

Leo Varadkar was accused of ‘losing his moral compass’ by Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen.

It seems the Irish love getting ourselves into hot water these days, when it comes to climate change and war. But there is a lot to be said for not staying dumb, when all around us are already saying too much.