Weather is adding to business woes

IT wouldn’t be Ireland if we couldn’t make a complaint about the weather.

This year, though, the heavy rainfall and poor weather that has endured throughout the year is now a cause for concern that is touching all sectors in West Cork.

There’s no point in calling it ‘unseasonable’ weather any more: in these days of climate change, the unpredictable conditions are how our future is shaping up – the unpredictability of it will soon become predictable.

Farmers have already felt its wrath, with milk yields down, and fears already growing of a winter fodder crisis.

And now it is clear that many in our tourism sector are also feeling the sting of a summer that has not sizzled, with domestic visitors clearly put off by poor weather, instead of opting for foreign escapes where possible.

It’s not just the weather that’s a turn-off though. Figures are not available yet for summer 2024, but anecdotal evidence suggests that consumers are more cautious in their spending, with the cost of eating out a consideration.

Recently, Cork County Council heard that our tourism and hospitality businesses are feeling the pressure. Businesses are ‘badly in need of oxygen’, restaurateur and Cllr Marie O’Sullivan warned.

‘There has been a significant fall in tourist numbers this year across the sector with 30% reported in some areas. This is a significant number for a lot of small businesses who depend on this extra money to see them through to the winter,’ she said.

Earlier this year, the Restaurants Association of Ireland released figures which showed an average of two restaurants, cafés, and other food-led businesses are closing their doors for good every day, resulting in a total loss of €288m to the Irish economy. The report showed that an average 22 jobs can be lost with the loss of each restaurant.

Independently-owned cafés and restaurants in West Cork have pushed for the vat rate to be lowered to 9% for the hospitality sector.

The government’s tax strategy group has advised against such a move, saying householders are on a ‘stronger financial footing’ – essentially saying consumers have the money to spend.

Members of Cork County Council disagree and have put their weight behind the push to reduce vat on the hospitality industry, from 14.5% to 9%.

We’re all still holding out hope of the few short hours of summer sunshine experienced earlier this week to further brighten up August. It is clear businesses feeling the pressure could do with some positive news to brighten the outlook.