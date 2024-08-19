Sport really is the one great unifer

ANOTHER Olympics has come and gone, and two more gold medals for West Cork.

It’s an incredible result, for one small region of the country, and we were so close to getting even more, thanks, especially, to the Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy’s incredible 4x400m final performance, and rowers Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen’s incredible success, getting to the finals.

Then, days later, the camogie women of Cork brought home two All Ireland titles – the senior and intermediate cups. What a wonderful smorgasbord of sporting results to savour.

If the Irish appear to be getting a bit complacent about success, you can double or treble that when it comes to Cork people this week. Add to that mix, West Cork people, and we are positively riding on a confidence high.

‘We’re very happy to prove the doubters wrong,’ said a cheeky Paul O’Donovan, after winning gold, yet again, in the rowing.

But anyone who has watched this legend of the river down through the years will know his tongue was firmly in his cheek as he uttered those words – because there were no doubters.

They were the firm favourites.

But if his little in-joke was well spotted by the Irish public, it was hardly worth a comment at all from West Cork people, who never had a moment’s hesitation in predicting gold for this awesome twosome at the Games.

It will be a few more weeks before we get to show our appreciation of their win, as work and the World Championships beckon for Paul, and Fintan has his own commitments too.

But when September 1st comes around, the Lisheen Lightweights will feel the full force of the region’s gratitude for giving us so much to be proud of, at a time when the rest of the world appears to be in a state of tumult.

For the last few weeks, at least, we were able to park the horrors of war, the shenanigans in politics on either side of us, and the concerns posed by climate chaos.

We could simply set our watches to remind us to stop and take stock of the best of us all – our rowers, runners, gymnasts, boxers, sailors, swimmers, hammer throwers, hockey players, jockeys and so many more.

Mornings, evenings and lunchtime breaks were punctuated by viewings of the excellent coverage provided by our State broadcaster and chats about our chances and opportunities.

It united us all, and the woes of the world faded away, for a time at least.

More than four million impressions were made on the Southern Star’s media posts, across all our social media platforms, while our various videos were viewed over 208,000 times.

Those figures are testament to the power of sport and its ability to bring people of all creeds, nationalities, genders and interests together.

It is something we should not undervalue. In fact, now, more than ever, we need to capitalise on it. There has never been, in our lifetimes, a more important time to find a cause to create bonds, and not division.

If ever there was a time to encourage participation, and investment, in our sporting prowess, it is surely now.