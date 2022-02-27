Refuge spaces are urgent

THE publication of the Tusla review of accommodation services for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence was welcomed this week by the West Cork Women Against Violence Project (WCWAV).

The Tusla review highlights gaps in geographical coverage and inadequate provision of safe accommodation, including refuges, for victims and survivors of domestic abuse and violence.

It recommends that Cork North and West will get 10 new family places.

This week WCWAV co-ordinator Marie Mulholland said it was vital that these places are secured ‘sooner rather than later’.

With an upsurge in reported violence against women in recent years, there is surely nobody who could argue with that viewpoint.