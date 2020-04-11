People’s safety is paramount

NORMALLY, for this longest holiday weekend of the year, Easter, we would have been reminding people heading to areas like West Cork to take extra care on our roads, However, this is not a normal Easter weekend, with people largely confined – apart from doing essential shopping – to within 2km of their homes.

It is vital that people continue to observe such necessary restrictions imposed by the government to try to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus and those with holiday homes in the West Cork area should not be tempted to make unnecessary journeys here from their normal residences at this crucial juncture; now is not a time for taking risks. Rest assured, they will be welcomed back with open arms, or maybe at a safer social distance, when people are allowed to move around more freely and the pubs and restaurants are open again.

Meanwhile, those using our roads should exercise greater care, as the first quarter of 2020 saw a 24% year-on-year increase in the numbers killed on Irish roads. Emergency departments in hospitals can well do without the added burden of having to treat crash victims also at this busy time for them.