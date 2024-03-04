Is West Cork being left behind?

FÁILTE Ireland produced some interesting data during its recent industry briefing, according to Durrus woman Maire Ní Mhurchú, the chief executive of the Irish Self Catering Federation.

Among the data noted by Ms Ní Mhurchú was a graphic, reproduced in this paper, of the most popular areas for tourists.

West Cork is not as dominant as we might think. But then, as she also pointed out, West Cork lost out when it came to the recent funding announcements for the sector.

And she also made the point that hotels seem to be the focus of our national tourism body, when small B&B accommodation is becoming increasingly popular and prevalent.

There seems to be a major disjoin that needs to be rectified if this region is to get is fair share of the tourism cake.