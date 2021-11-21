Homes are still crumbling

WITH all the talk of Christmas and Covid, one would be forgiven for thinking the scandal of Donegal’s mica homes had been solved.

Despite the massive rally by the affected families in Dublin last month, they are still awaiting news of how much of the rebuilding cost of their homes will be awarded to them.

It is undoubtedly one of the greatest scandals of our times – with almost 7,000 homeowners, mostly in Donegal and Mayo, watching their family homes crumbling before their very eyes, while politicians stall on the solutions.

What’s even more worrying is that there is talk of more homes being affected in several other counties – in Sligo, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and even some in Dublin.

The right thing to do is to give these completely innocent people back their lives – by allowing them 100% of the rebuilding costs.