Censorship Act set for repeal

THERE was much ado this week about the government’s new bill to repeal the almost century-old Censorship of Publications Act.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee also announced that the Censorship of Publications Board and the related Appeal Board are also to be stood down.

It seems almost bizarre to hear that there are currently 264 ‘prohibited’ periodicals, dating from the earliest in 1930 to the most recent – in 2003.

It is even more anomalous when, as every parent knows, the breadth of explicit material available to children at the touch of a screen is heart-breaking.

And it was certainly reassuring to hear the Minister promise that the repeal of the Act will not impact on the prosecution of offences for possession or publication of child abuse material or for circulating threatening or abusive material.