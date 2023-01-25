Editorial

A touch of normality

January 25th, 2023 10:10 PM

IN recent years the phrase ‘global warming’ has been replaced by ‘climate change’. The former phrase gave the incorrect impression that we would never see cool days again.

But the past week in West Cork has shown us that icy cold winters are not a thing of the past. It’s a little taste of normality, once more.

But in between the seasonal bouts of expected low temperatures in winter and higher temperatures in summer, will be the real examples of our changing climate – damaging storms, flash floods and searing hot days.

Still, it’s nice to get a blast of some real ‘normal’ weather for January – even if it still catches us off guard, closes our schools and creates traffic chaos. 

***

