Vacant property info days scheduled for libraries

Another series of vacancy and dereliction drop-in days will be held at libraries in West Cork during the month of May, following recent well-attended sessions in twelve other libraries around Cork County last month, where queries relating to 145 individual properties were addressed.

Staff from Cork County Council’s Town Regeneration Office (TRO) will provide property owners with information about how to avail of grants and other supports to assist in bringing their properties back into use, and to answer queries property owners may have.

Drop-in days will take place at Kinsale Library on Friday 16th May from 10.30am -12.30pm, and Castletownbere Library on Friday 30th May, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.