Southern Star Ltd. logo
Business

Vacant property info days scheduled for libraries

May 23rd, 2025 10:37 AM

Vacant property info days scheduled for libraries Image

Share this article

Another series of vacancy and dereliction drop-in days will be held at libraries in West Cork during the month of May, following recent well-attended sessions in twelve other libraries around Cork County last month, where queries relating to 145 individual properties were addressed.

Staff from Cork County Council’s Town Regeneration Office (TRO) will provide property owners with information about how to avail of grants and other supports to assist in bringing their properties back into use, and to answer queries property owners may have.

Drop-in days will take place at Kinsale Library on Friday 16th May from 10.30am -12.30pm, and Castletownbere Library on Friday 30th May, 10.30am - 12.30pm.

All are welcome to attend.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended