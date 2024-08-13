Eoghan’s café is at the hub of the action on Bere island

BY HELEN RIDDELL

ONE of Bere Island’s most popular walking trails to Ardnakinna Lighthouse now has an added attraction – a new coffee cart which has opened alongside the route and is already proving to be a big hit with both islanders and visitors.

Eoghan’s Coffee Hub, run by Eoghan Harrington (22) is located on the western end of the island, on the Ardnakinna loop trail and overlooks the entrance to Castletownbere harbour.

Eoghan, who lives with his family in Cork, has been a regular visitor to Bere Island over the years, which is also his grandfather’s home place.

He attends a day centre in Cork, and when he was unable to get a job working in a café in Cork, his parents supported him in setting up his own coffee hub on Bere.

Speaking to The Southern Star Eoghan explained that he has plenty of experience for his new role.

‘A few years ago I helped my nana serve teas and sandwiches at an event for the lord mayor in City Hall in Cork, and I’ve also done some work experience in a café in Ballincollig.’

Eoghan is helped in his coffee hub by his parents and cousins. Along with a range of coffees and tea, he sells snacks and soft drinks. The coffee is supplied by Cork coffee company Mahers, who his mother Maeve said have been very supportive.

‘They’ve been great, and really helpful in showing us how to use the coffee machine.’ Having visited the lighthouse himself on numerous occasions, Eoghan is also happy to give advice to walkers stopping off for a coffee. ‘It’s my favourite walk on Bere island, and I tell people it’s also nice to walk back over the top of the hill to the signal tower on the way home.’

Eoghan plans to stay open until September when he’s due to start working at a café in the Rainbow Club in Mahon in Cork. The Rainbow Club supports children, teens and young adults living with autism. He’s already busy planning for next summer on Bere Island. ‘I will be back again next year and I’ll have some new ideas for the coffee hub.’

Eoghan’s Coffee Hub is open every day, from Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm, and on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm. See Eoghan’s Coffee Hub on Instagram.