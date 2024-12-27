Bere and Dursey to get high-speed connection

HIGH speed broadband connectivity will go live on Bere and Dursey Island in 2025.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) said 250 premises on Bere Island and 18 premises on Dursey Island will have access to high-speed broadband by summer. The NBI infrastructure is already live on 10 islands nationwide including Hare Island and Long Island off the south west coast.

‘These communities will have access to the same quality, speeds and reliability our network offers on the mainland,’ said NBI chief executive Peter Hendrick.

Some 320,829 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland now have access to high-speed broadband through NBI, with just over 108,876 now connected. The average take-up rate of 34% is ahead of projections and surpasses 50% in areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.