Cork name team for must-win tie against Roscommon

June 13th, 2025 11:10 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Cork football manager John Cleary.

THE CORK team has named for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC group 2 must-win game against Roscommon (4.15pm) in Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The line-up named shows no changes from their defeat to Kerry (1-28 to 0-20) with Conor Corbett coming into the matchday 26 for the first time this year.

Éanna O'Hanlon misses out on the 26 as John Cleary's side head into this crucial game.

Only a win would suffice to make the knockout stage. A draw or a loss will spell an end to their season.

 

The full team is named below: 

1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers

2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam

3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree

4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty

5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline

6. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan

7. Matty Taylor, Mallow

8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s

9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg

10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk

11. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown

12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow

13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers

14. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven (Captain)

15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire

 

Substitutes:

16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree

17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora

18. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

19. Seán Powter, Douglas

20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

21. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven

22. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree

23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues

24. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers

25. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown

26. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket

 

Standby Players:

Tommy Walsh, Kanturk

Darragh Cashman, Millstreet

David Buckley, Newcestown

Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig.

