Cork name team for must-win tie against Roscommon

THE CORK team has named for Saturday's All-Ireland SFC group 2 must-win game against Roscommon (4.15pm) in Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.
The line-up named shows no changes from their defeat to Kerry (1-28 to 0-20) with Conor Corbett coming into the matchday 26 for the first time this year.
Éanna O'Hanlon misses out on the 26 as John Cleary's side head into this crucial game.
Only a win would suffice to make the knockout stage. A draw or a loss will spell an end to their season.
The full team is named below:
1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers
2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam
3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree
4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty
5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline
6. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan
7. Matty Taylor, Mallow
8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s
9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg
10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk
11. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown
12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow
13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers
14. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven (Captain)
15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire
Substitutes:
16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree
17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora
18. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven
19. Seán Powter, Douglas
20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig
21. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven
22. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree
23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues
24. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers
25. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown
26. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket
Standby Players:
Tommy Walsh, Kanturk
Darragh Cashman, Millstreet
David Buckley, Newcestown
Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig.