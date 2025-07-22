Caoimhe Flannery’s fast rise picks up pace

It’s hard trying to keep pace with rising athletics star Caoimhe Flannery.

Since the Castlehaven teen (18) won gold in the senior girls’ 1500m steeplechase at the 123.ie All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships in late May, she has been busy punching in more eye-catching performances:

Caoimhe ran a 3000m steeplechase personal best of 10:35.38 at the British Milers Club Grand Prix in Birmingham.

She clocked a 1500m PB of 4:36.50 at the Irish U20 Championships.

The Skibbereen Community School student ran an 800m PB of 2:15.80 at the Cork City Sports.

Caoimhe also won a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the National Juvenile Championships.

She has also, twice, run the qualifying standard in the 3000m steeplechase for the European Athletics U20 Championships this summer.

Exciting times for the West Cork teen, who has made a habit of running fast times and winning awards – Caoimhe recently picked up a West Cork Sports Star monthly award to honour her record-breaking victory at the All-Ireland Schools’ Championships.

It was one of her most impressive performances, as she led from start to finish and won gold in an Irish schools’ record time of 4:56.02. Her nearest competitor was ten seconds behind in second place, highlighting how dominant the Skibbereen AC athlete was.

‘It was very satisfying,’ Caoimhe reflected. ‘I never put too much pressure on myself before a race – I see it as an opportunity to go out and put my work from training into practice.’

Her gold medal success added to her impressive haul at schools’ level. Caoimhe, who will be heading into Leaving Cert year when school returns, has previously won intermediate gold and bronze, and also senior silver. Now she has a senior gold medal – and still one year to run at schools’ level.

‘Nothing is guaranteed. There are other girls coming through all the time,’ explained Caoimhe, with a maturity beyond her years.

While the steeplechase at schools’ level is 1500 metres in distance, at club level it doubles to 3000m – but Caoimhe takes it in her stride. She also dips down to 800m, like at the Cork City Sports, and feels this will help her speed as she continues to push forward on the track.