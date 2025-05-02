Bantry Blues, Gabriel Rangers and O’Donovan Rossa ready for junior B hurling throw-in 

WEST Cork clubs begin their Co-Op Superstores Confined Junior B Hurling Championship campaign this Saturday evening.

There will be plenty of interest in Group 1 that includes O’Donovan Rossa and Bantry Blues, but they are not playing one another on Saturday. Instead, the Blues play Ballyclough in Ovens, while O’Donovan Rossa meet Lough Rovers in Kilmichael, both games at 5pm. In Group three, Gabriel Rangers will meet Rathpeacon in Enniskeane at the same time on Saturday.

Fixtures for Saturday, May 3rd are as follows: 5pm, Bantry Blues v Ballyclough in Ovens; 5pm, Castletownroche v Brian Dillons in Castletownroche; 5pm, Crosshaven v Laochra Og in Ballymah; 5pm, Gabriel Rangers v Rathpeacon in Enniskeane; 5pm, O’Donovan Rossa v Lough Rovers in Kilmichael; 5pm, Uibh Laoire v Ballyphehane in Coachford.

The groups are as follows – Group 1: O’Donovan Rossa, Lough Rovers, Bantry Blues, Ballyclough. Group 2: Uibh Laoire, Ballyphehane, Crosshaven, Laochra Óg. Group 3: Gabriel Rangers, Rathpeacon, Castletownroche.