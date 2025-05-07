Work halted on St Michael’s Residential and Community Project in Bandon

CONSTRUCTION work on St Michael’s Residential and Community Project on Weir Street in Bandon has been paused after the contractor involved was recently put into receivership.

A spokesperson for St Michael’s Residential and Community Project said on Tuesday that the contractor on their development has had all his sites in Cork city and county shut down, which includes the Bandon site.

‘This is a very unfortunate event for us as our project is over 70% complete. As the project is partly funded by the Department of Housing, a retendering process is required for the remainder of the project.’

‘This will set us back a number of months. We are working with Cork County Council to expedite the actions required to get a contractor back on site.

‘There is a bond on the project which will be used to cover any additional costs incurred so funding is not an issue.’

The project saw the demolition of an existing two and three-storey building facing onto Weir Street and the construction of a new three-storey development containing four one-bed residential units, a new community room and support facilities.

It will also see the refurbishment of the existing three-storey building facing onto South Main Street to provide two one-bedroom units on the second floor, and the refurbishment of first and second floor offices and support facilities.

The spokesperson added that they appreciate the support that they continue to receive locally and is assuring them that the project will be completed.

St Michael’s Centre, which is a community centre providing information and support services to older people is currently working out of Bandon Town Hall during this construction period.