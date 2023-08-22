WOMAN ON THE VERGE: My DIY plan to combat zombie invasion!

Between festival fun, DIY disasters, and fashion fails, it’s been quite the week, let me tell you. My plans for a summer of style may have come up short, but every so often there’s a reminder that West Cork is still the place to be!

• I THINK it’s time I admitted defeat on putting together the perfect capsule wardrobe for summer ’24, and do you know what? It will be an ease to me.

Back in May (when I was feeling altogether more energised … long Irish summers tend to knock that out of you), I was optimistic that I’d pull together a look with serious New England vibes (think Diane Keaton, only younger) – lots of whites and creams; some navy and the odd cable knit (for when I’d be on a boat of course). I also had a vision of myself in a turban, or an artistic headscarf, with elegant highlights, a subtle gold bangle and hoops (Hermes of course), and a basket on my arm, yes, lots of baskets, full of organic produce, or flowers.

Right, so absolutely none of that made it out of my head and into reality. I’ve just basically rotated a few pairs of denim shorts with t-shirts over and over since, and instead of the turban I’ve gone with a baseball hat (to disguise the fact that my hair turned orange from the sun, and no, it wasn’t an Isabel Marant hat, either, but one that made me look a bit like a dodgy trucker). So that ship has sailed, but for autumn/winter i’m determined to pull it out of the bag … turtlenecks (yes, that’s the same as a polo neck but it just sounds like it might make me feel less hot and bothered), a beret (maybe a beanie?), loafers and well, I haven’t figured out the rest yet. Just no smirking if you see me show up in my Sweaty Bettys and hoodie, or I’ll give you a whack with the baseball hat.

• So, the festival is underway in my home village of Timoleague right now and I thoroughly recommend a visit. I might be biased, but it’s one of the best around, and this year is its 50th anniversary which makes it a little more special.

I’ve so many festival memories from over the years, and can vividly remember when you’d come out of mass on a Sunday, and the programme would be tucked under the windscreen wiper. The excitement to find out what was on and when! The ‘merries’ were always a huge draw and they still are, even if they’ve got a bit too death-defying for my liking.

The fancy dress has been another crowd-puller over the years, along with the pig racing (you have to be there). And during the era of our festival dome we had top names like Big Tom, The Coronas, and Aslan – to mention just a few performers.

For a small village, it’s a big festival, with an even bigger heart.

I caught the tail end of an interview on Radio 1 during the week with Brendan Courtney where a doctor was speaking about the benefits of being part of a community, and how social connections can help you live longer, and I felt really grateful to live in such a special place.

• I’m not crying, you’re crying! I was reminded of that when a college pal of mine was home from London the other day and came for a visit, and some of her observations were really interesting.

On route to my house she stopped off in Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty (yes of course for wine!) and she was blown away by the quality and choice on offer in the store. London supermarkets, she says, are a really grim and basic experience (even the so-called fancy ones), and she even took the time to record some video on her phone to show to friends when she gets back, she was that impressed.

It was one of these crazy blustery days but we still headed to the beach where all the smallies stripped off and dived in, and she said she often feels guilty raising her kids in London as they don’t have that option on their doorstep.

Now, there’s loads of ways to beat yourself up as a parent, and if it’s not one thing, it’s the other, but it was a good reminder to be grateful for what I can often take for granted. We haven’t gone to the beach since, mind you, but it’s still nice to know the option is there (even if the Uber isn’t).

• Productivity has been low this week as I’ve started watching The Last of Us on Now TV.

It’s a drama set in a zombie-ravaged America and as unbelievable as it is, it’s really gripping.

To be honest, I’ve a complete weakness for zombie films and when we were drawing up plans for our house a few years back, as the ultimate indulgence, I wanted to include, not a home sauna or cinema, but a bunker or a sort of panic room. You know, to be ready for when the zombie apocalypse happens! I wanted to have it fully wired and plumbed, with its own micro garden, and loads of long-life supplies (and loads of crisps). Anyway, it never made the final budget cut (the kitchen was more important I suppose), but watching The Last of Us I totally regret it now.

• Staying with all things house-related I see that RTÉ is looking for people to apply to be in the next series of Home of the Year.

The show features 21 diverse homes from across the country, seven of which will progress to a grand finale where they will compete for the title of Ireland’s Home of the Year. Now, if I had my panic room, I might have made an interesting option, but otherwise the timing couldn’t have been worse as my place is falling apart, not helped by some DIY caulking I attempted to do myself last week on skirting boards and window sills. It looked so easy on the YouTube tutorials I (sort of) watched, but in reality, not so much. Am I missing a trick?

I think I need to outsource the job, even if tradesmen are like hens’ teeth.

And sure the caulking gun could be handy to have on standby in case of that zombie invasion!