Woman on murder charge is ‘not doing well in prison’

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A WOMAN charged with the murder of Michael Foley who was found dead at his home in Macroom in February ‘is not doing well’ in prison, according to her solicitor.

Linda O’Flynn, 31 of Leeside Apartments, Cork appeared before Judge Marie Keane at Bandon District Court. Court presenter Inspector Roisín O’Dea said that instructions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions as to when the case would proceed.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher told the court that his client ‘was not doing well’ in Limerick Prison where she has been held since she was charged with murder on June 14th. He said that when he was speaking to her on the phone she ‘sounded ill’ and added that she may be suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

He added that an application for bail would be heard in the High Court.

Judge Keane said that it was important that Ms O’Flynn get the medical attention that she needs and she remarked that the prison governor should ensure that all outstanding medical issues are dealt with before the next hearing date.

She remanded Ms O’Flynn in custody to appear again by video link at Clonakilty District Court on July 2nd, and on that date, the case was once more remanded to August 1st.