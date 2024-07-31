Woman banned from keeping animals after ‘appalling’ neglect

A BELGOOLY woman has been banned from having animals in her possession after a court heard that dogs belonging to her suffered prolonged neglect, which a district court judge described as an ‘appalling case’.

When a Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) inspector visited the home of Miriam Santry last September, she found malnourished dogs covered in urine and faeces with their hair matted. Many were suffering aliments including ear and eye infections, dermatitis, and worms.

Ms Santry of 36 The Meadows, Belgooly pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to 12 charges in a prosecution sought by the Department of Agriculture under the Animal Welfare Act 2013. Caroline Faherty, animal and health welfare inspector with the ISPCA told Judge Philip O’Leary that they had received a welfare report about a property in Belgooly. She said she called to the property a number of times and saw through the letter box that the property was full of rubbish and could hear dogs barking.

‘I also received a report about dogs in a house in Kinsale and left notices at both properties for the owner to contact me,’ said Ms Faherty.

‘On September 21st last, I received a solicitor’s letter asking me not to call to the defendant’s properties and I wrote back to say we had concerns about the welfare of several dogs.’

The court heard that the defendant brought a dog with a suspected broken pelvis to a local vet in October 2022. She refused the treatment advised by the vet and said she had tried to mate the seven-month-old poodle with a bigger dog. The vet then contacted the ISPCA and on foot on the information Ms Faherty executed a search warrant at both properties on December 22nd last.

‘I was accompanied by two colleagues and gardaí and there was no one at the Belgooly property. I gained access through a back door. I found eight adult dogs in a small crate which should only be suitable for two animals.’

She said the windows in the room were blacked out. There were bin bags full of rubbish as well as excrement on the floor. There was such a bad smell that the gardaí had to stay outside, while she and her colleagues had to wear masks.

‘We also found five puppies in a crate who were in a very poor condition and there was no water or food for them.’

Ms Faherty said they also called to a property in Kinsale and found three dogs there in terrible conditions.

They seized all 16 dogs and were brought to their vet at their centre in Mallow for an inspection.

‘A lot of the dogs were under weight. Their coats were matted with urine and faeces. They were suffering hair loss, had ear and eye infections, worms, dermatitis and heart murmurs. These dogs were standing in urine for long periods and they suffered prolonged neglect.’

The court heard that the defendant rang Ms Faherty to tell her she had been breeding dogs for five years and insisted that they were well taken care of.

‘Four of the dogs were microchipped to her and we couldn’t rehome them as she refused to surrender them to the ISPCA. They are now in a private boarding kennels which is costing the ISPCA €56,000 to date, while the vet fees are almost €60,000 which is a considerable cost to the charity.’

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is her 50s, has in recent times suffered from mental health issues and is estranged from her family. He handed into court reports from her doctor also.

‘She just had too many dogs and with her mental health issues it spiralled out of control,’ said Mr Taaffe, who added that she is struggling financially and is of limited means.

Judge O’Leary said it was clear from the evidence heard in court that the dogs were treated appallingly.

‘She is not fit to keep or breed animals going forward,’ said the judge.

He convicted and fined her €250 on the first summons and took into account the other 11 charges.

Judge O’Leary ordered to surrender any animals she currently owns to the ISPCA and he banned her from owning any animals.

‘This was an appalling case of cruelty and neglect and the court is grateful for the work done by the people in the ISPCA,’ added Judge O’Leary.