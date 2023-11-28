What's on this Christmas in the Skibbereen area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Skibbereen during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our Christmas in West Cork magazine



Parade and lights

The festive fun in Skibbereen starts on Friday December 1st when the annual Christmas parade welcomes Santa and Mrs Claus to town along with VIP guests and two lucky winners from local national schools who will get to turn on the Christmas lights at 5.30pm. There will also be live music.

Christmas cabin

Opening on Friday December 1st the Skibbereen’s Christmas Cabin at The Bridge will offer lots of Christmas cheer again this year and people will have the chance to have their photo taken with the festive backdrop.

West Cork Jesters

At 7pm on Friday December 1st the West Cork Jesters will be gathering at the West Cork Hotel for a meal and music by Eoin Higgins and DJ Chris. Tickets €30.

North Pole Express

On Saturday December 2nd and 9th, as well as Sunday 10th and 17th, Skibbereen Garden Centre will be hosting a North Pole Express for the entertainment of children.

Deelish fair

From 11am until 5pm on Sunday December 3rd there will be a Christmas Fair at Deelish Garden Centre with mulled wine, arts and crafts, and artisan food.

Choir recital

At 7pm on Sunday December 3rd the Ilen Vibe Choir will be giving a special carol service at Lisheen Church.

Discount day

On Friday December 8th festive discounts will be available during the traditional shopping day.

Baltimore fair

From 11am to 3pm on Sunday December 10th a Christmas Craft Fair will be held in the sailing club in Baltimore.

Santa in Baltimore

Santa will be arriving at the square in Baltimore on Sunday December 10th for a festive gathering from 4.30pm until 6.30pm and the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Glitz and glamour

On Friday December 15th Gaelscoil Dr Uí Shúilleabháin and Skibbereen RFC will be hosting a glitz and glamour night at Skibbereen Rugby Club. Tickets €10.

Animal roadshow

The Animal Roadshow will visit Wishmas at Skibbereen Tourist Office at 2pm on Saturday December 16th so people will have the chance to see some wonderful animals, birds, reptiles and creepy crawlies up close.

Tractor run

Drinagh tractor run will take place at 1pm on Sunday December 17th. Registration will be from 11am. Vintage vehicles and lorries are welcome.

Liss Ard market

From 11am until 5pm on Sunday December 17th there will be a Christmas Market at Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen with a visit by Santa, as well as Christmas carols and musical entertainment.

Free draw

Everyone who shops locally in Skibbereen will be offered a free ticket and be in with a chance to enter a draw for one of five Christmas hampers, each worth more than €100. The winners will be announced during a live-streamed draw on Thursday December 21st on the Skibbereen Chamber Facebook page ‘Skibbereen – Home’.

Vouchers

A great way to support Skibbereen and the ‘Shop Local’ campaign this December is by purchasing the Skibbereen Town Vouchers. There will also be seasonal promotions throughout December offering people a chance to win some of these vouchers.

Wishmas

Wishmas will be back again at the Tourist Office during select dates in December with lots of festive fun and games for the little ones as well as beautiful displays of Christmas artwork, live carol singing and more.

Music

Enjoy Live Music throughout the holidays, including Saturday afternoons in December, with performances by the Ilen Vibe Choir, St Fachtna’s Silver Band and other local musicians at The Bridge.

Twelve Days of Christmas

Children should have lots of fun with the ‘Twelves Days of Christmas Competition’ which is organised by Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce and runs throughout the month of December. Simply find all 12 images from the popular song, hidden amongst our wonderful businesses throughout Skibbereen town, fill the form provided, and be in with a chance to win a prize in the draw which will be live-streamed on Facebook before Christmas.